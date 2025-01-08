Turaga mum on FCS Chief’s leave

Jalesi Nakarawa [left] and Siromi Turaga

The circumstances surrounding the decision to send Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa on leave remain unclear.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has refrained from providing details after he was approached by the media at the Old Parliament Complex in Veiuto, Suva this morning.

In a statement issued yesterday, Turaga said the Ministry of Justice had received reports of serious incidents and potential breaches within the FCS under Nakarawa’s leadership.

Article continues after advertisement

These allegations, he stated raised concerns about governance, security, conduct, management and administration within the institution.

This, he added prompted the need for an immediate investigation.

Nakarawa, in a separate statement said he had not been informed of any issues that would justify an investigation.

When asked whether Nakarawa had returned to work today, Turaga declined to comment.

He also refused to address questions about whether disagreements over the appointment of the Corrections Service Chaplain played a role in the matter.

Further questions regarding the source of the complaints against Nakarawa or the specifics of the allegations were met with no response from the Minister.

However, Turaga stated that Nakarawa would be informed of any alleged misconduct in due course.