Training begins for Household Income and Expenditure Survey

Training has officially kicked off for the supervisors who will oversee enumerators in the upcoming Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive, Kemueli Naiqama says these individuals play a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the survey data, which will be used to inform crucial economic and social policies.

According to Naiqama, 25 individuals are currently part of the two-week training.

[Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive, Kemueli Naiqama]

He adds trainings are also being held in other divisions.

“They will be having three to four enumerators under their responsibility, and also to fully understand the kind of approach for the enumerators, and assist the enumerators in approaching each household selected for such surveys.”

Naiqama says the training covers a range of topics to ensure a smooth operation throughout the survey.

“The training plays a critical role for them to know and fully understand the type of questions asked, what each module represents, and the reason why we have these kinds of questions in the questionnaire.”

The training aims to ensure that these supervisors are equipped with the necessary skills to effectively manage the data collection process.

The Household Income and Expenditure Survey will begin in March next year and conclude in February 2026.

The FBOS will engage around 100 enumerators to carry out the survey.