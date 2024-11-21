Trade exhibition to allow for economic cooperation

Trade exhibition of the People’s Republic of China in Fiji at the Vodafone Arena today

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian says China is ready to import more from Fiji.

He said this while officiating at the trade exhibition of the People’s Republic of China in Fiji at the Vodafone Arena today, where he called for the launch of direct Fiji-China flights to boost tourism and trade.

Ambassador Jian says the exhibition provides a unique platform for Fijians in terms of collaboration and innovation that will unlock new opportunities as envisaged by the national development plan.

He says the exhibition will allow Fiji to deepen its commercial ties and explore new avenues for economic cooperation and facilitate direct international interaction.

The trade exhibition kicked off today at the Vodafone Arena with more than 30 exhibitors

“China is ready to import more from Fiji. China would like to invite our Fiji friends to enjoy the largest market in the world. And Fiji pebbling is always warmly welcome in China International Import Expo. We are ready to import more high-quality products from Fiji. That’s why we are encouraging more and more Chinese companies to invest in Fiji.”

The Ambassador is optimistic about Fiji-China relations and hopes that the exhibitors will become investors in Fiji.

He adds that Chinese tourists cannot wait to come to visit Fiji which is why the ambassador is calling for the early direct flight between China and Fiji.

The ambassador is optimistic and notes that many more Chinese investors are interested to explore business opportunities, to set up factories, to set up economic channels with local people can improve trade cooperation.

The trade exhibition provides a platform for local MSMEs to enhance their services by leveraging on the wide range of products and services exhibit by the Chinese companies.

