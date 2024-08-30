Tikoduadua reveals stance on death penalty

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the idea of the death penalty can be a subject of discussion; however, he believes that drug issues need to be addressed collectively, and it should all begin with advocacy in all aspects.

He made these comments following the suggestion by Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya to bring back the death penalty and apply it for those who export drugs in large volumes.

Currently, the death penalty is unlawful under the 2013 constitution, as Fiji abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes in 1979 and for all crimes in 2015. The last execution occurred in 1964.

Tikoduadua says current resource and fund limitations in dealing with drug crimes are an issue.

“Nobody can stop these guys in the complexity of what they have. We do not have the kind of money to stop it, but if we discourage people from using drugs, then there will be no need for these guys. You know, you can exercise everything else that is the best thing to do.”

Tikoduadua is also calling on communities to play an active role in curbing drug-related crimes in their areas.