Three fire-related deaths reported so far: Nalumisa

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, has revealed that three people have lost their lives in fire incidents so far this year.

He highlighted this while responding to a written question in Parliament.

Nalumisa further highlighted that last year, six individuals, including one child, died as a result of fires.

He adds that the three main causes of fire for the period July 2021 to July this year have been electrical, arson and unattended cooking.

To reduce the occurrence of electrical fires, Nalumisa emphasized that the National Fire Authority has been actively advocating for the installation of safer electrical materials in homes.

He adds that in addition, the NFA has intensified its public awareness campaigns by conducting house-to-house visits and reaching out to schools across the country.