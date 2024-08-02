Three fire incidents in two days

[Source: Supplied]
Three fire incidents have been recorded in the Western Division over the past two days.
The first incident occurred in Etatoko, Ba, where a farmhouse belonging to a 42-year-old man was destroyed.
Police confirm that the house was vacant at the time of the incident.
Article continues after advertisement
In another incident, a bulk room containing farming materials and tools in Qallau, Rakiraki, was destroyed in fire.
The owner of the property resides overseas.
The third fire incident occurred in Natabua, Lautoka, where a double-story home belonging to a 70-year-old was partially destroyed.
According to the police, the causes of all three fires are yet to be determined.
A joint investigation continues with the National Fire Authority.
Advertisement