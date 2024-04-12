Taskforce to look into food safety

A National Taskforce on Food Safety has been established to address the current challenges faced by consumers, such as labelling requirements, sale of near expiry items, importation, distribution, and storage issues.

The Ministry of Trade together with core stakeholders of the food industry are part of the taskforce.

The Taskforce intends to provide a platform where the sharing of information and developing common approaches will enhance the effectiveness of enforcement of food standards and regulations, enabling consumers to make safer food choices.

The work of the Taskforce is strengthened through the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding between its members together with an action plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica is the chair for the taskforce.