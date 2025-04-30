Tarakinikini presents credentials to Israeli President

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Filipo Tarakinikini has been appointed as the new non-resident Ambassador of Fiji to the State of Israel.

He presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, marking a significant diplomatic milestone in the relationship between the two countries, whose bilateral cooperation dates back to 1970.

President Herzog expressed his gratitude for Fiji’s ongoing support in both bilateral and multilateral forums.

He also shared his anticipation for the inaugural opening of Fiji’s Embassy in Jerusalem, emphasising the strengthening of ties.

Herzog reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to sharing its experience and expertise to support Fiji’s development.

Ambassador Tarakinikini brings extensive experience to the role, having served in several senior positions within the United Nations Department for Safety and Security, including as Chief of the Middle East and North Africa Division.

Prior to his appointment, he lived in Israel for three years, further deepening his connection to the region.

