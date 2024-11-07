Tabuya explores Care Blocks to support caregivers

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya yesterday visited the innovative Care Blocks in Bogota, Colombia, as part of her mission to enhance social protection for caregivers in Fiji.

The Minister is currently in Colombia to meet with international counterparts and reaffirm Fiji’s commitment to ending violence against children.

The Care Blocks model, which integrates services like education, healthcare, and income-generation opportunities within a single community, aims to reduce the caregiving burden and improve the wellbeing of caregivers.

Tabuya highlights the importance of this model, emphasizing that it directly addresses one of Fiji’s most pressing social issues supporting the unsung heroes who care for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

During her visit, she observed firsthand how caregivers in Bogota benefit from services like access to university education, healthcare, and improved commuting options.

Tabuya expressed her eagerness to bring back these best practices to Fiji, where community cohesion plays a central role in culture and caregiving.