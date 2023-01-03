Tabuya conveys condolences to drowning victims

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya has conveyed her condolences to the families of two minors who recently drowned.

Tabuya is reminding parents and guardians that the safety and care of children is paramount, especially as we are still in the cyclone season.

As the Minister responsible for the safety and care of children, she is urging parents and guardians to ensure that children are not left unattended.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they must be vigilant in ensuring that children do not swim or play in flood prone areas.

Tabuya says we must work in solidarity to create a safe and enabling environment for our children, to avoid such tragedies, and allow them to live to their full potential.