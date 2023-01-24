Suva-Nausori residents face another water disruption

The Water Authority of Fiji says it is working to restore water supply to certain areas in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

This comes a couple of days after many of the same areas were left without water from last Friday until late Saturday.

WAF says this time the unplanned water disruption is due to low reservoir levels which are affecting supply to customers.

The authority states that their team is working on valve operations to sustain water levels and restore supply to the ends of system.

Numerous attempts made to get a comment from WAF Chief Executive, Amit Chanan has proved futile.

The affected areas are:

Nasinu Reservoir

PRB, Vasant Lal, Bryce, Tulele, Kaloa, Lower Caubati, Kinoya, Caubati, Manohan Building, Centerpoint, Laucala, Nokonoko, Koka, Kinoya Road, Vasant Lal, Vesivesi, Fletcher, Mukta.

TOVATA SYSTEM

Nagatugatu Reservoir

Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu Residents next to the Reservoir.

Tacirua Reservoir

All feeding from Tacirua Reservoir – Tamavua Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus Garage, Amputch Street, Princes Road.

Dokanisuva Reservoir

All feeding from Dokanaisuva – Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement.

Coloisuva Reservoir

Naisogo, Colo-I-Suva Crest Chicken, Princes Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri, Nillgrey.