Suspect charged in Nadera businessman attack

The man who assaulted and robbed a businessman in Nadera earlier this week has been charged.

Divisional Police Commander South, Senior Superintendent of Police Wate Vocevoce, has stated that the accused has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

SSP Vocevoce further mentioned that the 24-year-old will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A video of the incident shows the accused stabbing the businessman multiple times.

Meanwhile, investigators are pursuing leads in relation to the Flagstaff burglary reported earlier this week.

Divisional Police Commander Central Superintendent of Police Farasiko Matawalu says investigators are pursuing leads following the gathering of statements and information.