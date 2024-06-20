Supreme Court to provide opinion on cabinet referral next Friday

[File Photo]

The Supreme Court will give their opinion next Friday on the referral by the cabinet, in regards to the interpretation of section 105(2)(b) of the Constitution.

This is in particular to, whether an Independent Legal Services Commission finding in a disciplinary proceeding instituted against a legal practitioner, is consistent with the intended finding of guilt in the constitutional provisions.

The context in which that opinion was sought relates to the appointment of John Rabuku to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and Alipate Qetaki to the office of the Judge of Court of Appeal.

Lawyer, Feizal Hannif is representing the Solicitor General’s Office, Anil Singh is representing Justice Alipate Qetaki, Parvesh Sharma is appearing for the Human Rights Commission and Richard Naidu and Martin Daubney are appearing for the Fiji Law Society and Semi Leweniqila is representing Judicial Services Commission.

The lawyers made their submissions before Supreme Court Judges Justice Sir Terence Arnold, Justice Brian Keith and Justice William Young yesterday.