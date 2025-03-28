Student investigated for allegedly assaulting teacher

[File Photo]

A Year 11 student is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a teacher at a school car park in Nausori yesterday.

Police confirm the student may have been frustrated with an incident that occurred during the day.

Following the initial incident, the student was called up to the principal’s office and counselled; however, he committed the offense in the car park as he was not happy.

The matter was reported at the Nakasi Police Station, and he was brought in with a parent.

The police investigation continues.

