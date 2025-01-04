Staffing crisis affects policing

The gap between police officers and the growing population is widening, with one constable now serving every 240 people.

This is a drop from last year’s ratio of one constable for every 193 people.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the loss of officers has further impacted the police force, raising concerns about maintaining public safety and addressing new crime challenges.

He adds in 2023, 180 officers left the country, and by July 2024, more than 60 had resigned.

“People go for greener pastures or look for opportunities out there and they move. And, you know, when we do recruitment, these are not additional officers. These are replaced.”

Chew says they are focusing on recruitment and finding ways to address the shortage.

“And challenges will still be there in order to manage crime that is happening throughout the country. But I would like to advise the general public too, for them to be careful too.”

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu also stresses the importance of collaborating with key stakeholders and the public to enhance safety.

“It’s not a police fight alone, our strength is other key agencies that are working together with our Duavata community policing, the Vanua and the government.”

ACP Driu adds that, as the force works to rebuild and adapt, ensuring public safety remains its top priority.