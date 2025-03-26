Spiritual guidance key for healthcare workers' well-being

The challenges faced by healthcare workers, including nurses and doctors, daily are not easy considering their mental health and spiritual needs.

This has been highlighted by the Ministry of Health Chaplain, Reverend Takalesi Mainawiriwiri, based on her daily work within the Health Ministry and hospitals.

She says that coming into the ministry and seeing the huge task put on them as medical professionals requires continued support and understanding from families and even within the workplaces, as the daily battle can be spiritually challenging.

Article continues after advertisement

“So with the challenges that they face, the prayers offered and given, the words of encouragement, especially assuring them with the call that they have from God that can help them only through God, and through His power will enable them to fulfill the calling that they had, especially with the challenges that we are facing today”

Reverend Mainawiriwiri adds that her work and mission is to continue to provide that assurance and spiritual support for health care workers to fulfill and continue their calling in saving lives and also support patients under their care.

Meanwhile, the ministry is conducting monthly prayers and wellness apart from the daily encouragement and motivation as part of the ongoing support towards medical staff as most continue to perform their duties and work despite their own health and criticism from the public.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.