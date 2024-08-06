Shop owners should provide restroom

[Source: HH]

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has reassured the parliament that the ministry will engage with shop owners to address the pressing issue of washroom facilities.

Nalumisa is encouraging shop owners to maintain functional restroom facilities as a constructive approach.

This arose after opposition member Pravin Bala raised the issue of restroom availability in shops, emphasizing the need for shop owners to show greater responsibility.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Bala highlights the frequent unavailability of restrooms.

“We cannot be building toilets in and out of cities. You know, everywhere. But there is some degree of responsibility to the shop owners and by law, shop owners must provide their facilities. But most of the time, you’ll see on the door, it’s written, not in use.”

This discussion emerged during the debate on a question posed by fellow Opposition Member Ioane Naivalurua, who inquired about the Government’s plans to renovate and improve public toilet facilities across all towns and cities.