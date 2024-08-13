Shandil warns about AI voices cloning

[Source: ID R&D]

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil warns that scammers are now exploiting artificial intelligence to target the vulnerable.

Shandil says a new scam technique, where predators are cloning voices to prey on victims, is slowly becoming a global threat.

She adds that the growth of artificial intelligence has made it easier for scammers to clone voices and create snippets of dialogue that sound just like people we know.

The CEO explains that these predators then use the cloned snippets to deceive victims.

“Now scammers are using AI for voice cloning technology. They will call you, capture your voice within seconds, and then clone it. For example, if they clone the voice of the honorable DPM, when a call comes to me, I might assume it is the honorable DPM because his voice has been cloned,”

Shandil emphasizes that staying informed about different scam methods is the best defense people can use to protect themselves.

She urges Fijians to always carry out thorough checks whenever someone asks them for money.