Seeing Chiefs convene after 16 years is emotional: Turaga Vunivalu

Seeing all the paramount chiefs convene again after 16 long years is very emotional, says Vunivalu Tui Kaba, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

Ratu Epenisa says hosting the Great Council of Chiefs after a very long time is not easy, and the people of Bau stepped up to ensure that they provide the best GCC experience.

The Turaga Vunivalu has commended the government for allowing the Chiefly Island to host the meeting.

“It’s very nice, actually. When I mentioned it to the PM during the installation,I really wanted the GCC to come to Bau because it originated from Bau, and after 16 years, it’s been a long time, and we don’t really know what’s happening within us, the Itaukei people.”

Ratu Epenisa says it’s crucial to help the iTaukei and lift the standards of living.

“When the opportunity came, I asked the PM if we could have the GCC here. They had it here in 1982, and the Queen came to open the GCC, so why not, Let’s ask again. I know we can cater to the GCC. I know Bau, I have been leading for 33 years. I know we have capable people that will be able to look after the Great Council of Chiefs.”

Ratu Epenisa adds that he is hoping for the best after the two-day meeting.

The Great Council of Chiefs opening is set to take place on the Chiefly Island at 9am today.