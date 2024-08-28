School Principal supports efforts for national healing through TRC

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vunimono High School Principal Bijen Singh has expressed support for the government’s initiative to establish Fiji’s first Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Speaking during the consultation yesterday, Singh highlighted that the commission, once established, might be able to address the nation’s complex past by uncovering the truth, acknowledging the suffering of victims, and fostering national healing.

Singh has thanked the government for taking this significant step, recognizing the need to confront Fiji’s historical challenges.

“I believe that our country has also gone through a lot in the past. This is the first time a government has come up with the truth and reconciliation commission. I believe the primary function of the commission is to seek the truth. I think that is to uncover the truth of the past.”

The high school principal is hopeful that the commission will support Fiji’s transition from a divided past to a more peaceful and just future.

He says that we need to be forward-thinking, keeping in mind the future of Fiji.