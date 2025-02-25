School infrastructure failing students, report warns

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Ewen McDonald

A new infrastructure assessment has revealed severe overcrowding, inadequate sanitation and poor accessibility in schools assessed across the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The Revised Infrastructure Assessment Report for Suva-Nausori Urban Schools outlines critical gaps in learning conditions and calls for urgent improvements.

The government requested support from Australia to audit 86 schools in the Suva-Nausori area.

The assessment identifies infrastructure gaps and overcrowding to guide future investments and improve education and resilience.

Overcrowding is a major concern with 70 per cent of schools exceeding recommended classroom capacity.

The report notes discrepancies in overcrowding assessments due to differing standards used by the Fiji National Building Code (FNBC) and the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Under FNBC guidelines, nearly all schools in the study are overcrowded, while MoE criteria identify just six with space constraints.

Primary schools need 168 more classrooms and secondary schools need 81 to meet the basic space requirement of 1.5 square meters per student.

However, if a stricter rule of 2 square meters per student is used, the total number of extra classrooms needed rises sharply to 745.

Sanitation facilities are also falling short.

Nearly half of the schools assessed fail to meet FNBC’s toilet-to-student ratio, raising hygiene concerns.

Primary schools require 17 additional male and 97 female toilets, while secondary schools need two more male and 67 female toilets.

The shortage of female facilities is linked to absenteeism, particularly among students facing menstrual health challenges.

None of the surveyed schools provide accessible toilets for students with disabilities.

Structural issues are widespread, with 55 per cent of schools reporting problems such as cracked walls, corroded roofing, damaged flooring, and asbestos risks.

Many schools struggle with maintenance and primary schools show more signs of deterioration than secondary institutions.

The report also highlights a lack of disability-friendly infrastructure with no ramps, accessible toilets, or inclusive classrooms in any of the 86 schools assessed.

Despite a total enrollment of 56,908 students, only 31 students with disabilities were identified, suggesting that physical barriers may be discouraging attendance.

Disaster preparedness is another area of concern. More than half of the schools serve as evacuation centers yet many lack the infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.

While some schools have cyclone-resistant roofing and emergency plans, others require major reinforcements.

The report recommends replacing corroded materials, installing cyclone shutters and strengthening school buildings to improve resilience.

To address these issues, the report proposes constructing 249 new classrooms, expanding sanitation facilities particularly for female students and installing accessible infrastructure.

It also calls for routine building inspections, repairs to deteriorating structures and upgrades to evacuation centers.

The report states that a data-driven investment strategy is needed to align school infrastructure with national policies and international standards ensuring safe and inclusive learning environments for all students.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Ewen McDonald launched the report today at Suva Primary School.