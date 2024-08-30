Say no to geopolitics says Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian is calling on the nation’s to join hands to say no to geopolitics and work for betterment of the Pacific island nations.

Ambassador Jian highlighted this following a briefing on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent visit to China.

The Ambassador also shared insights about how China and Fiji can further promote a longstanding partnership in various areas.

With much being said about China’s influence on Pacific Island countries, the Chinese Ambassador is reiterating that they have no interest in geo politics.

He says they do not interfere in Fiji’s internal matters and that if they had any hidden agenda they would have let Fiji know about this in the last 49 years.