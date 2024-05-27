Safety aspect is critical says Gavoka

Fiji continues to achieve record tourism numbers and is being recognized as a safe destination.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says they have noted a significant growth in the visitor arrivals this year compared to last year.

Gavoka says that the safety aspect is critical to Fiji.

“We are a safe country. The numbers this year are better than last year. Last year was a record year so we keep on getting record numbers and it’s because people perceive us to be a safe destination.”

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics visitor arrivals remain strong as February 2024 saw an 18.1 percent increase in visitors compared to February 2020.