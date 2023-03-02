Road maintenance is ongoing: FRA

[File Photo]

Fiji Roads Authority has responded to public concerns regarding the road conditions around the country.

FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says most of the concerns raised were on road conditions and the process involved in fixing potholes, specifically in the Western Division.

Prasad says there are consented plans in fixing pot holes around the country and it’s an ongoing work, particularly in urban centres.

“But few roads similar to Lautoka and Nadi we haven’t completed all the works, Tavua we did a good push just before the rains so Tavua is sorted now majority of it sorted now and Labasa have just started”



FRA Chief Executive Kamal Prasad.

Prasad says they are working on attending to these issues, specifically along the Kings and Queens highways with road maintenance also commencing in the Northern Division.



