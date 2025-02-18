Rise in crime against children

Two young girls below the age of ten were allegedly subjected to sexual offenses last month.

According to Police, one case involves a four-year-old girl who was reportedly indecently assaulted by a 19-year-old male, while a 17-year-old male allegedly raped and indecently assaulted his ten-year-old sister.

These incidents occurred in 2022 but were only reported in early 2025.

While revealing the overall crime statistics for last month, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu highlighted that crime against children increased by nine percent last month.

92 sexual offense cases was recorded in January compared to 100 case for the same period last year.

According to Tudravu, this is an eight percent decrease.

He says of the 92 cases, 53 offenses were committed in the previous month and years.

Tudravu adds that it is concerning that 60 percent of the victims were under 18.

He adds that data indicates that sexual abuse affects both genders with females making up the 93 percent of the reported victims and males comprising seven percent.

In January, the Force recorded 29 rape cases, 23 cases of indecent assault, and 15 cases of sexual assault.

