Review to help uplift dairy industry

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad with the Dairy industry stakeholders taking part in a Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited workshop [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Dairy industry stakeholders are taking part in a Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited workshop to review the current Article of Association.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while thanking the participants says Agriculture is one of the key sectors in the economy.

Prasad says as the Minister of Finance and as Government he is looking forward to making sure that they remove all the barriers, constraints and listen to the stakeholders.

He adds they want to move ahead and increase dairy production in Fiji.

Prasad also told the participants to discuss what they feel should be included in the Budget to support the dairy farmers and what areas the Government can consider and help.

The workshop on the Review of Current Articles of Association was one of the resolutions passed at the 8th annual general meeting of the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited in January.