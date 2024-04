The Fiji Roads has commenced restoration work on Ro Camaisala slip in Nausori. [Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

The Fiji Roads has commenced restoration work on Ro Camaisala slip in Nausori.

This road leads to Sawani Village and provides access to Adi Cakobau School.

The FRA is urging motorists to maintain caution while driving as road work is in progress in this area.

Article continues after advertisement

The work is expected to be completed soon.