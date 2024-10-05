Registration open for FMF Diwali Mela competitions

[File Photo]

Registration for the FMF Diwali Mela, rangoli, thali, and poster competition is currently underway.

Radio Fiji Two Team Leader, Mohini Lata says many people from the Northern Division are showing interest in the competition.

Lata states that for the first time, Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM are hosting the Diwali Mela for their listeners in the north.

She is urging people to participate in competitions, as it will allow them to showcase their creativity and celebrate the Festival of Lights.

“That’s why we say that you have to call us on Radio Fiji Two and get your registration done so that we give you a chance to participate in this competition. If you participate in this competition, you will get a lot of prizes.”

Lata adds participants will also get a chance to meet their favourite radio personalities along with winning prizes.

The 2024 FMF Diwali Mela will be held at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa, from 17th to the 19th of October.