Reforms to drive fairer economy

The Coalition Government’s labour reforms include a 25 per cent increase in the national minimum wage and a 21 per cent rise in sectorial wages.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh pointed this out in his recent statement in Parliament.

He states this move aims to ease the burden on vulnerable workers facing the rising cost of living.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh also pointed out that these changes are part of a broader effort to modernize Fiji’s labour laws and ensure a fairer distribution of economic gains, while also addressing the needs of businesses striving to remain competitive.

The wage hikes are coupled with a suite of reforms, including the introduction of the Employment Relations (Amendment) Bill and the Work Care Bill.

The Minister also explained that it seeks to protect workers’ rights, promote gender equality, and align Fiji’s labour practices with international standards.

In addition to these changes, Singh says the government has restored workers’ rights to organize and negotiate collectively, a practice previously limited under the prior administration.

Singh also pointed to the government’s fiscal prudence, citing the transfer of employment-related accident case processing to the Ministry, which has saved the government around $1.2 million annually.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.