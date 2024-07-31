Recent fires cause $150,000 in damage

[Source: Supplied]

A woman has suffered burns while trying to help her grandson get out of the house during a fire incident.

The incident happened at Wai Settlement in Wailoku, last Friday afternoon.

Police say the couple and their grandson were in the house at the time of the fire.

Article continues after advertisement

They managed to escape, however the woman suffered minor burns.



[Source: Supplied]

The family was transported to Nuffield Health Centre for observation.

The National Fire Authority says a spate of four recent residential fires causing estimated damage of more than $150,000 should serve as a warning for homeowners and tenants to be extra cautious.

In another incident, a five-bedroom house was fully destroyed by fire at Balabala Village in the Tikina of Tokaimalo in the province of Ra.

The property belonged to a 65-year-old and was occupied by her 40-year-old son, his wife and three children. It was vacant at the time of the incident.



[Source: Supplied]

Initial on-site investigations show that the fire started from the fireplace kitchen structure.

The estimated cost of damage is $30,000.

In the third incident, a three-bedroom house was destroyed by fire in Vitogo, Lautoka.

The house belonged to an Australian resident but was occupied by a 32-year-old man. It was vacant at the time of the fire.

The structure sustained 90% damage and estimated cost of damage has been set at $30,000.

In the fourth incident, last Thursday a three-bedroom house was destroyed by fire in Tagitagi, Nadi.

The property belonged a 41-year-old salesperson and was vacant at the time of the incident.

The estimated cost of damage stands at $60,000.

The NFA says that investigations are currently in progress to determine the probable causes of fire.