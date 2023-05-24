Rabuka places faith in the GCC

PM Rabuka arriving at Bau Island for GCC meeting earlier today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he hopes the chiefs of this country will take heed of the words of wisdom by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.

Addressing members of the media on Bau Island, Rabuka says Ratu Wiliame and Rev. Vunisuwai have both highlighted the real heart of re-establishing the GCC.

Rabuka says that the GCC is to look into the welfare of the people.

“What is it that the people of Fiji expect? They expect from the Bose Levu Vaka Turaga wisdom and compassion, for it to be the source of all those things that we now have with the position of President. He is the fount of honor, the fount of mercy, and the fount of authority.”

Rabuka says the GCC will need to be a parallel institution that serves all people in this nation.

The Prime Minister says he hopes the GCC will be able to restore leadership in the indigenous community.

He adds that he hopes the decisions made will be translated into leadership that will alleviate the iTaukei from poverty.