Push for labour mobility and health-trade links

Pacific Trade Ministers have reaffirmed their commitment to the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, prioritising stronger regional coordination to boost trade, mobility, and health outcomes.

During a meeting in Suva last week, the ministers recognised labour mobility as a key regional economic driver and agreed to finalise non-binding Pacific Regional Labour Mobility Principles for endorsement by Pacific Leaders.

They also endorsed the Pacific Aid-for-Trade Strategy 2026–2030, with a strong focus on digital trade and trade facilitation, areas expected to open new markets and build economic resilience.

On the health front, Ministers backed efforts to align trade policies with health goals, including reducing tariffs on essential medical goods and tackling non-communicable diseases through regional action and investment in quality infrastructure.

