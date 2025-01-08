Pryde welcomes tribunal’s decision to reinstate him

Christopher Pryde

The Director of Public Prosecutions has acknowledged the tribunal for its decision and expressed gratitude to the Fiji Law Society for its valuable submissions as amicus curiae.

DPP Christopher Pryde stated that his reinstatement is timely, and he is thankful for the support he received during this challenging period.

He emphasized the importance of the tribunal’s decision, noting that it provides much-needed jurisprudence in this area.

Article continues after advertisement

Pryde added that the guidance of constitutional authorities will be beneficial in handling similar cases in the future.

He expressed eagerness to return to office and collaborate with the DPP team and stakeholders, including the new Police Commissioner, to strengthen the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ relationship with the police.

Yesterday, the President concluded his review of the tribunal’s report, following necessary consultations and advice.

President Ratu Naiqama has sent Pryde a letter along with a copy of the tribunal’s report.

The statement also confirmed that to facilitate an orderly resumption of duties, Pryde’s suspension from office, which began on April 13, 2023, will be revoked.