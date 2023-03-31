Proposal to review gravel and sand extraction levy

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo

A motion was moved in Parliament yesterday to review the current levies for gravel and sand extraction.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says a proposal will be resubmitted to cabinet to increase the royalties paid to landowners for the loss of their qoliqoli rights.

Vosarogo says he wants the current levy of $2.50 per cubic meter of sand and gravel to be on par with that charged by the iTaukei Lands Trust Board at $6.61 cents.

“And I’m told that the $2.50 that we charge is really for the A-type of gravel and sand from rivers and streams. $2 is kept by the state, and 50 cents is given to the landowners.”

Vosarogo adds that out of the 34 licenses issued for the 2022–2023 financial year, 30 have expired.