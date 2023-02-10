Professor Ahluwalia back in the country

University of the South Pacific’s Vice Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia is back in the country.

Professor Ahluwalia was welcomed at the Nadi Airport this morning by students and staff from USP.

He returned with his wife Sandy Price.

Article continues after advertisement

This is his first time they are back in Fiji after the then government-issued a prohibition order against him and his wife.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in December removed the prohibition order to ensure the exiled USP Vice-Chancellor is free to return to Fiji.

Professor Ahluwalia is on his way to visit the staff and students at USP’s Lautoka campus.

He has been working out of the Samoa Campus in Alafua since December 2021.