President urges Fijians to embrace diversity

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the Girmit Day International Conference

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged Fijians to foster a culture of inclusivity and respect, emphasizing the need to celebrate and embrace diversity.

In his opening address at the Girmit Day International Conference this morning, Ratu Wiliame highlighted the lack of emphasis on Fiji’s history within the primary and secondary school curriculum.

He expressed concern about the significant challenges and injustices faced by indentured laborers during their time in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The President stressed the urgency of recognizing and remembering these hardships in order to learn from them and work towards a more equitable future.

To achieve this, he called for a commitment to truth-telling, acknowledging past harm, and making amends whenever possible.

“And in this capacity, I remind us all of our responsibility as citizens to promote diversity and cultural exchange and encourage us to reject any form of discrimination or prejudice.It is paramount that we work together to create a society they recognizes and celebrates our differences and encourages mutual understanding and respect.”

According Ratu Wiliame, facing difficulties and injustices head-on is essential for progress, unity, and justice in society.

The President firmly stated that equal opportunities for success and thriving should be extended to everyone, regardless of their background.

He emphasized the need to actively address any remaining inequalities and discrimination within Fijian society.

This, he adds requires individuals to examine their biases and prejudices, making intentional efforts to challenge and overcome them.