Prasad encourages youth involvement in climate decisions

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Ministry of Finance/ Facebook]

Climate change is a long-term challenge that requires sustained attention and maximum engagement in global climate forums.

This was stressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, stating that it must be integrated into both our development plans and resilience strategies to ensure that its impacts are effectively tackled.

Prasad adds that at the conference, Fiji will represent the interests of smaller countries that may not be able to attend. Therefore, the government is encouraging youth participation in decision-making processes that will significantly impact their futures, especially as Fiji takes a leadership role across the Pacific.

He emphasized that they are taking an inclusive approach with a diverse government delegation.

Prasad also noted that their goal is to ensure broad participation to equip delegates with the skills and networks needed to shape and lead the COP when it concludes.