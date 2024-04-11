Police take charge with new school measures

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

The decision to implement new measures in schools to tackle the infiltration of drugs into the system lies with the Fiji Police Force Narcotics Bureau.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua revealed this, saying the government does not want to create additional inconvenience in the school setting, but if it is about protecting children, it will be done.

With the recent discovery of hard drugs in schools, Tikoduadua says the police are looking into ways to address the issue, but he also admits manpower challenges within the police force.

“Hopefully we are able to come out more publicly with some of the measures we are taking, but at the moment the police are visiting the schools to help the school management do their own protection; there’s not enough policemen to go around.”

Tikoduadua says parents need to up their game as the home setting plays a big role in protecting and guiding children.

“It is not a new call made by me, a call for parental responsibility, sorely still in really parenting. I do not know how to explain that more because different parents have their own separate ways of parenting, but I think if we all parent well and spend time with our children and talk to them, there’s no need to add more controversial measures.”

In the meantime, Tikoduadua has also called on school management to assist in ensuring the school is free from illegal substances.

The Minister says once he receives a report from the Narcotics Bureau, decisions on additional measures in school will then be made.