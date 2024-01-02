Police seeks help to reunite Wati with family

Suliana Wati [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is appealing to the public for assistance in reuniting Suliana Wati with her family.

According to the police, Wati was discovered wandering around Standard Concrete in Nasinu this morning.

When questioned, she couldn’t recall certain details about herself.

Presently, she is under the care of Nasinu Police Station.

Individuals with information about Wati are urged to contact Nasinu Police Station at 9905 396.