Police search for missing teens

Shanaya Chand (left), Shania Sreya. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 15-year-old Shania Sreya and 9-year-old Shanaya Chand of Vunivau, Labasa, who have been reported missing at the Labasa Police Station on January 16th.

Police say the two were last seen by a relative in Labasa town, where he gave them a carton of groceries to take home however they failed to return home.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Northern Division Command Center at 9905-722 or Crime Stoppers Fiji at 919.