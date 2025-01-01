Police recover body of 10-year-old

A body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered floating in the Navua River this morning.

The child has been confirmed as the 10-year-old student who was reported missing after being swept away by a strong current while swimming with friends in the Raiwaqa River, Navua, on December 28th.

Police are currently at the scene, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.