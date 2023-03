[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 15-year-old Arnav Ayush Krishnan, who has been reported missing at the Raiwaqa Police Station.

Krishnan was last seen leaving home at around 7pm on March 1st.

According to the police, since then, he has not made any contact with his family.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 or the Raiwaqa Police Station on 9905403.