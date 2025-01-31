Police crackdown registers 22 offences

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police have registered 22 offenses in just two weeks along the Martintar to Nadi corridor.

Divisional Police Commander West, SSP Iakobo Vaisewa, says the offenses ranged from assault and theft to property damage, serious assault, public nuisance, and drug-related incidents.

The operation, which began on January 7th, deployed officers to the area.

Officers also conducted community perception surveys, establishing a plan with local businesses to improve police collaboration and address safety concerns.

SSP Vaisewa says they will consider all concerns and continue to review operations to ensure everyone’s safety and security.

The operation will continue, with the next review scheduled for February 7, 2025.