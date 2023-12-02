Plans for new hospital

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital is facing challenges in meeting the needs of the growing population.

The Ministry of Health has emphasized the urgent need for a new hospital in the Suva-Nausori corridor as the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is facing challenges in meeting the needs of the growing population.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong has highlighted the significance of this move, stating that the proposed facility aims to efficiently serve 50 percent of the population in the area.

The emphasis on this initiative signals a commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and addressing the healthcare demands of the region.

Fong adds the new hospital is designed to meet the needs of patients requiring less intensive medical care.

“The most relevant part of the plan is looking at another hospital that can look at less acute cases so that CWM can be the acute care hospital, and then those who are recovering can go to a place that is less acute, and that way we can create more space for us to be able to prepare patients for surgeries.”

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledges the existing challenges in meeting the current healthcare demand and emphasizes ongoing discussions regarding the establishment of the new hospital.

“It is affecting our service delivery, and I must take my hat off to the nurses who are mending our theaters, not only in the theaters but in hospital services in general, and to our doctors and other countries for hanging in there.”

Dr. Lalabalavu further notes that the Ministry is actively engaging with its staff to effectively address healthcare needs.

“At the ministry, this time we are talking with them, making these issues with them, and hopefully we can address those issues together, but in the meantime, it’s still a challenge, but they are continuing with the work.”

The Ministry reiterates that efforts are underway in partnership with donors and stakeholders to enhance health infrastructure nationwide.