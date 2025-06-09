Ovalau wants K9s to guard entry points

[file photo]

People from the district of Levuka on Ovalau Island are calling for the deployment of K9 capabilities to help combat the rising drug threat.

District Representative Taniela Tamani made the request during last week’s Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting, where Fiji Police Force representatives were present.

Tamani says the old capital is not immune to the drug crisis affecting the nation and believes that K9 units would be more effective than relying solely on manpower.

He highlights the Ovalau Jetty as a key risk point, highlighting that boats travel to and from the island up to three times a day making it a potential entry route for illicit drugs.

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged the request.

Meanwhile, the people of Ovalau are requesting that speed limits near villages be reduced to below 50 km/h. However, they have been informed that the law would need to be reviewed to allow this change.

