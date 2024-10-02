North developments to generate opportunities

[Source: Ministry of Finance Fiji / Facebook]

The government is firmly focused on delivering services to people and improving quality of life, including health, education, roads, water supply, electricity, and agriculture.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in a stakeholder meeting with Seaqaqa residents, farmers, and landowners during a recent tour in the North.

He was also joined by the Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, and other respective stakeholders.

The farmers acknowledged the government for assistance towards the agriculture sector, focusing on the needs of farmers both in the sugar and non-sugar sectors.

Professor Prasad also informed the residents of the developments that are planned, in particular the Vanua Levu Tourism Development Project.

He says these new developments will strengthen targeted infrastructure and essential services and increase participation in tourism in the north.

With this objective, Prasad states that the livelihood of people will be positively impacted by new opportunities created in the employment sector and demand in the agriculture sector.