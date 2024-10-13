NFP re-elects leadership unopposed at AGM

The National Federation Party (NFP) successfully re-elected its office bearers unopposed during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Nadroga Sangam School in Malaqereqere, Sigatoka.

This event marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time in 25 years that the party convened in Sigatoka.

Parmod Chand returns as President, leading a team that includes Vice Presidents Devendra Naidu, Kamala Lajendra, Ratu Esava Nabuta, Peter Saunivalu, Waisale Kanavu, and Vijay Rajnesh Prasad.

Chandu Lodhia continues as Treasurer, with Kamal Iyer serving as General Secretary and Bimal Prasad as Assistant General Secretary.

Chand expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from party members, emphasizing that the NFP’s 61-year legacy is a testament to its principles and commitment to the national interest.

NFP Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, acknowledges the challenges currently faced by the Coalition Government.

He expressed confidence in the unity and purpose of the partnership moving forward.