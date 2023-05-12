New Tourism Board appointed

Fantasha Lockington, one of the seven new Board of Directors for Tourism Fiji

The Ministry of Tourism has announced seven new Board of Directors for Tourism Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, while welcoming the appointment, stated the knowledge and expertise the Board brings comes at a crucial time with the recovery of the Fiji tourism industry.

Gavoka says these appointments will ensure that Tourism Fiji has the requisite industry expertise to guide them in achieving Fiji’s marketing strategies.

The seven members are Fantasha Lockington – the Chief Executive of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association, Josaia Rayawa, Uraia Rasake, Ilisapeci Matatolu, Pavan Singh, Eroni Paumau, and Salaseini Daunabuna.

Tourism Fiji Board Chair, Andre Viljoen says these are exciting times and the Board plays a crucial role in providing guidance and oversight to boost Tourism Fiji’s performance,

Viljeon says he is looking forward to working with his new Board to chart the course for future growth of tourism by mapping out strategies for the medium and long term.