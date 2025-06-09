New scholarship to support vulnerable students

Students facing financial barriers to tertiary education will now have greater opportunities after the University of Fiji signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jack’s Retail Pte Ltd to establish a new scholarship programme.

The Jack’s–UoF Scholarship will fund full tuition fees for selected undergraduate students in programmes including Commerce, Information Technology, Journalism, and Media Studies.

The scholarship will be awarded once every two academic years, starting in 2026, as part of Jack’s Retail’s corporate social responsibility commitment to education and youth development.

Article continues after advertisement

University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem described the partnership as an important milestone for the institution.

She said it demonstrates confidence in the University’s academic programmes and sets a strong example of corporate social responsibility.

Jack’s Retail Director Nikul Khatri said the scholarship is an investment in Fiji’s future, supporting students who show hard work, promise, and financial need.

Eligible applicants must be Fiji citizens who have completed Year 13 with strong academic performance or continuing students in good standing. They must meet programme entry requirements, demonstrate financial need, and not hold any other scholarship.

The University will manage applications, selection, and monitoring through the Office of the Registrar, with annual progress reports provided to Jack’s Retail. The MoU will remain in effect for four years, with application details announced via the University’s official channels.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.