New groundwater system to benefit Ra villagers

Fourty villagers of Naiserelagi and 43 residents of the Ra Provincial Compound will no longer experience water shortages, thanks to the commissioning of groundwater systems yesterday.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo officially commissioned the Naiserelagi Village and Ra Provincial Compound projects yesterday.

Vosarogo says the onus is on the villagers to ensure proper management and maintenance to secure their longevity.

He says the coalition government remains steadfast in its commitment to equitable access to essential resources, particularly for rural and maritime communities.

The Minister adds that impact of the initiative extends beyond convenience.

He says it will effectively improve hygiene and sanitation, help mitigate waterborne diseases, reduce healthcare costs, and support local economic activities, including agriculture and small businesses.

This initiative was carried out under the Rural WASH Programme.

The project was funded by the Fiji Water Foundation and implemented by the Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation.

